An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For Antonio Brown

An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For Antonio Brown

An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For Antonio Brown

CBS4's Carey Codd reports Brown is wanted on three charges, including burglary with battery, following the most recent incident at his home.
