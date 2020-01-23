Global  

Financial Focus: Netflix gains, Buffalo Wild Wings bet

Netflix added about 9 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2019 as its competition is ramping up.

Buffalo Wild is making a bet with Americans that the Super Bowl will not go into overtime.

If it does everyone in America will get a free snack-size wings.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
