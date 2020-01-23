Baltimore rapper supports squeegee kids

AT A LOT BALTIMOREINTERSECTIONS, CHANCES ARE,YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE A RUN INWITH SQUEEGEE KIDS.

ANDDEPENDING ON WHO YOU TALK TOTHOSE RUNS INS CAN BE EITHERGOOD OR BAD.

WMA━2 NEWS HASCOVERED THE CONTROVERSY OVERTHE KIDS ON THE CORNER.

BUT,AS WMA━2 NEWS' RAY STRICKLANEXPLAINS, ONE LOCAL RAPPERHOPES TO CHANGE PEOPLE'SPERCEPTION THROUGH MUSIC.

ITA STORY YOU'LL SEE ONLY ON 2.17 19 15 "I defintely want tosend a message in anything Icreate." Baltimore rapper MondAlready writes music with apurpose.

A platform he uses tobring a voice to thevoiceless.

:46 ""You see mebut you dont see my scars.

I'mtrying but you just see me outhere cleaning cars." Hislatest song Lil Squeegee boyis an attempt to change thenarrative about a group hebelieves is largelymisunderstood.

17 20 08 "Yougot some knuckleheads but notall of them are like that."Mond Already speaking toincidents involving theSqueegee boys that made thenews for all the wrong reasonsAmong the━a man claiming inOctober 2018 that a group ofSqueegee boys shattered hiswinshield.

That next yea━astruggle between a group ofthem and a woman ended withher gun going off.

She claimedthey became agressive andstarted damaging her car.

1726 46 "People preying on thembefore they even meet them.And then they looking at everysqueegee boy and they'relooking at them like that." 1724 27 "You saying this kid isa monster but really he isjust hurting.

You know he isjusty looking for a way outand this seems to be the onlyway right now." 17 20 24 "Alot of them come from brokenhomes.

A lot of them reallyneed to support themselves.Mond Already is hoping his newson━ opens people's eyes.Learning that this is a jobthey take pride in.

One thatkeeps them from going down thewrong path.

17 28 05 "Don'tdehumanize them.

They arehumans like everyone else." 1833 50 We just trying to dosomething honest with ourcommunity." We spoke to acouple Squeegee boys indowntown baltimore some whoheard the song for the firsttime.

They're hoping this canhelp change the perception ofthem 18 48 27 "If you reallylisten to what he saying.

Itwill give you a differentpicture on uis out here brobecause it's the truth."MOND ALREADY TOLD ME HE IREALLY TRYING TO HELP PEOPLEUNDERSTAND WHY THE SQUEEGEEKIDS ARE OUT THERE.

HE ALSOTOLD ME HE UNDERSTANDS IT CANBE OVERWHELMING WHEN ASQUEEGEE BOY COMES TO YOUR CARAND TRIES TO WIPE YOURWINDSHIELD.

BUT, HE BELIEVESIF YOU RESPECTFULLY SAY NO TOTHEM, THEY'LL GIVE YOU THATSAME COURTESYONE BALTIMORE ACTIV