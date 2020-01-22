cs jan 22 2020

Same time, he praised a corrupt former ukrainian prosecutor.

And on multiple occasions, president trump directed ukraine' new leader to speak with his personal lawyer, rudolph giuliani.

On an official call.

Coming up...a community devastated by a life taken too soon.

We remember 17 year old matthew carter tonight... and...lafayette regional airport soars to a record high for the number of passengers in a year.

3 "now from studio 15 good afternoon.

I'm candace barnetteand i'm cassie schirm... thanks for choosing news 15 at five... 3 a community in mourning today... all focus turning to seventeen-year-old comeaux high school student matthew carter.

Carter died earlier today after being in critical condition after being shot saturday during what police are calling an attempted armed robbery on north meyers drive.

Today his classmates are sharing their thoughts about just who carter really was... as they deal with the loss of one of their own.

"he was one of the best friends you could have.

He was an all around athlete, played soccer and football , he was a brother to everyone , he was a cool guy, he was always a straight up person."

Comeaux high school are students shocked by the news of seventeen years old matthew carter's passing.

Students gathering at the memorial spot in honor of matthew say his life will always be remembered, he was so sweet, he didn't care who you were or what you looked like, he was always there for you no matter what."

Carter who was shot during an attempted armed robbery january 18th was in critical condition at lourdes hospital until he passed away from his injuries on wednesday.

"it was a shocker.

It wasn't as bad in critical condition.

I felt that he would pull through and then we got the news today that he didn't make it so it kinds hit home."

Students say the student body has been strong through the process.

"we joined together and we have this parking spot behind us, just a lot of things to remember about matt and red and a lot of jackets and stuff going around, it just really hit us close to home."

Matthew carter will live on at comeaux high school as student plan to continue honoring the athlete and showing support to his family.

"we're still rooting for matt, i know it's hard, i love you, but 31 strong."

Murder charges aganist the two suspects have been upgraded from attempted first degree murder to first degree murder.

Both suspects are still in custody.

Toss to wx tonight: overcast with showers and a thunderstorm after midnight.

Quite chilly and breezy.

Lo: 49.tomorrow: mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm.

Late clearing.

Breezy early.

Mild.

Hi: 70.

Friday: a sunny sky and dry.

Hi: 63.

3 two men accused of killing a jeanerette teenager have been arrested days after his death.

George bobb iv and mcclellan molo, both 19 years old, were taken into custody in rapides parish on tuesday night.they were transported to jeanerette to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of seventeen-year-old kendall thompson jr. two other suspects were arrested last weekend after the shooting.

3 as lafayette continues to grow, the lafayette regional airport is setting an new all- time record for the number of passengers.that's right today i learned last year more than half a million people flew in and out of the aiport the highest number since 2014.

Hundreds of thousands of suitcases are dragged in and out of the lafayette airport.

Natssot the percentage from airlines was anywhere from 70 to 80percent there was demand was that they brough in larger airplanes to accomodate the number of people who wanted to travel out of lafayette.

Paul segura chairman lafayette airport commision says this is a sign of how important the airport is to this area..

Sot we had quite an increase despite the economy its still not back where it was 5 years ago its just a testinmate that people believe in flying out of lafayette.

Sot itll double the size of the auirport we will have 5 gates rather than 3 expandable to 7 our parking increase almost by 40 50 percent even with the growth recently the airport lost frontiers airlines but airport officials arent too worried about it sotthe people are going to wsnt to go to those locations anyway frontiere only accounted for 40 thousand out of all of the airport thats less thjan 10 percent they believe more feet from all accross the country will be walking through the gates here in lafayette this year..

Leading the way was delta airlines the atlanta flight with 86.7 percent of seats filled, followed by united airlines the houston flight with 73.6 percent and american eagle for dallas with 70.2 percent.

3 love our schools is looking to make northside high school a brighter place,,,the educational initiative introduced project spark, which aims to replace over 80 led lights in northside's welding and wood shops.

Love our schools is aimed at transforming public schools and elevating the community in partnership with lpss.

Project spark was sponsored by systems."with this new project, they are changing the light fixtures, that also comes with the led bulbs as well.

And again only electricity but it's also savings of maintenance and the quality of lighting is city club at river ranch held its first seminar of 2020 today.this year's forum was all about heart health..

Attendees learned how to detect, prevent and even reverse the onset of cardiovascular disease.

Officials say it's all about having the right screening, education and making changes to your lifestyle.

" with this new project, they are changing the light fixtures, that also comes with the led bulbs as well.

And again this is a savings of not only electricity but it's also savings of maintenance and the quality of lighting is better " the event included a 30 minute 3 presentation with q& a session and a delicious 3-course meal provided by city club chefs.

3 back in october, news broke that the hard rock hotel in new orleans which was under construction just crumbled... yesterday, social media flooded with images showing the body of a victim ... still trapped in the rubble.

A tarp was originally put down to cover the remains ... but strong winds shifted the tarp... exposing the victim's legs.

New orleans press secretary, latonya norton, is urging the public in a statement ?not?

To share photos of the victim, as it is "irresponsible and indefensible."

She also says sharing photos would make a tragic situation worse.

3 coming up....the senate impeachment trial of president trump shifts to long-awaited oral arguments today, with house managers making their case against the president for his dealings with ukraine.

Tracking the storm iberia parish crime stoppers crime of the week.

The iberia crime stoppers needs your assistance in identifying the subject involved in a theft that occurred at southland engine.on december 5, 2019, a female subject went to the business located at 1318 east admiral doyle drive, in what appeared to be a white chevrolet silverado.

The female subject loaded a trailer with over $10,000 worth of lawn equipment.

It was later learned that the suspect was using a stolen debit card.

Anyone with information about this crime can call iberia crime stoppers at 364-tips.

On behalf of iberia crime stoppers, i am sergeant daesha hughes.

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime call iberia crime stoppers at 364-tips or submit your tips using the free p3 mobile app.

All calls and web tips remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

a case involving citizens of flint, michigan and the lead water crisis will not be heard by the supreme court.the high court declined, without comment, to hear the case.the flint water crisis came to light nearly six years ago when the city switched its water source from treated water out of detroit to the flint river.the change caused dangerous lead levels and bacteria into the drinking water because of aged pipes and the lack of corrosion inhibitors.this week's supreme court decision upholds lower court rulings... that city officials and state regulators had what's called "qualified immunity"... and allows victims to sue the state and in the matter.

A lawsuit accuses president's trump inaugural committee of abusing non-profit funds.the suit filed by washington dc's attorney general, also names the trump organization, and the trump international hotel.

And stems from inaugural activities held at the washington, dc hotel.the suit states the committee "grossly overpaid for event space" in the hotel - with the trump family profiting.the inaugural committee has said all spending was lawful.and that its finances were independently audited.

After a long and bitter debate to open the proceedings..

Today, senators will listen to opening arguments ..

As the the impeachment trial of president trump continues in washington..jay gray is following the historic process and joins us from capitol hill with a closer look..

Ambient nats open of hearing house managers begin to lay out their case..s/ rep.

Adam schiff / d-ca / house impeachment manager"we are here today, undertaking this solemn action for only the third time in history."they have up to 24-hours..

Over three days..

To convince senators that president trump should be removed from office..

"president trump pres.

Trump solicited interference in the the opening statements come..

After 13-hours of partisan bickering over the rules of this historic trial..the arguments at times intense ..

S/ rep.

Jerry nadler / d-ny / house impeachment manager"and they lie.

And lie and lie and lie."and personal..s/ pat cipollone / white house counsel "the only one who should be embarrassed, mr. nadler, is you."frustrating supreme court justice john roberts..s/ chief justice john roberts"i think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the house managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body."a body..

That controlled by republicans..

Rejected 11 amendments to allow new documents and additional witnesses ..with president trump, suggesting he could use executive privilege to block former staffers like john bolton from taking the stand..

"and i don't know if we left on the best of terms -- i would say probably not, you know.

And so you don't like people testifying when they didn't leave on good terms, and that was due to me."if the schedule holds..

President trump's team would begin their defense saturday..jay gray - nbc news - washington and one more note..

President trump's lawyers did not file a motion to dismiss the case entirely -- the deadline for that was 9 this morning..

The bowing boeing 737 max airplane may not return to air until the middle of this year.

The federal aviation administration says it is reviewing the plane's flight control system and the pilot training process.boeing says a final decision to unground the 737 max will depend on the rigorous certification process.

In a statement, the company says safety is its number one priority and promised to provide an update next week.

The 737 max was grounded last march after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

A weather forecast for south florida gets world-wide attention..

After meteorologists call for - falling frozen iguanas.

The large lizards are cold-blooded.

And temperatures in the 30's leave them frozen in their tracks.

Someone in delray beach found this guy on its back in the street..

And moved it to safer ground.

The cold weather doesn't kill the iguanas..

Just stuns them.

So when this guy started to warm up..

He started moving germar, president zelensky's top aide.

The two men insisted that the meeting be one on one, with no note taker.

Perhaps due to the sensitive issues that might come up.

Ambassador sondland testified that he and president zelensky's aide probably discussed the issue of investigations.

After these key moments in ukraine ambassador sondland went to lunch with david holmes and two other american officials.

Mr. holmes sat directly across from ambassador sondland, close enough to hear the details of an extraordinary telephone call between mr. sondland and president trump.

As mr. holmes relayed during his sworn testimony under oath ambassador sondland pulled out his unsecured cell phone and said that he was going to call president trump to give him an update.

What happened next was shocking.

>> well, ambassador sondland's phone was not on speakerphone.

I could hear the president's voice through the ear piece of the phone.

The president's voice was loud and recognizable.

Ambassador sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume.

I heard ambassador sondland greet the president and explain he was calling from kiev, i heard president trump then clify that ambassador sondland was in ukraine, ambassador sondland replied yes that he was in ukraine and went on to state that president zelensky, quote, loves your ass.

>> we want to pause here briefly to allow some stations to return to regular programming.

For the rest of you our coverage continues.

>>> adding that president zelensky will do anything you ask him to do.

>> he's going to do it.

He would do anything you ask him to do.

Immediately after this call where president trump, mr. holmes followed up with ambassador sondland.

>> after the call ended, ambassador sondland remarked that the president was in a bad mood.

As ambassador sondland stated was often the case early in the morning.

I then took the opportunity to ask ambassador sondland for his candid impressn of the president's views on ukraine.

In particular i asked ambassador sondland if it was true that the president did not give a expletive about ukraine.

Ambassador sondland agreed that the president did not give an expletive about ukraine.

I asked why not.

Ambassador sondland stated that the president only cares about big stuff.

I noted there was big stuff going on in ukraine, like a war with russia.

Ambassador sondland replied that he meant