Bicyclist Stabbed Near Covina In-N-Out, Suspect Arrested After Calling Police 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published Bicyclist Stabbed Near Covina In-N-Out, Suspect Arrested After Calling Police In a bizarre series of events late Tuesday night, a bicyclist was stabbed several times by a driver during a robbery attempt near an In-N-Out restaurant in Covina, with the suspect later calling police falsely claiming he was the victim, authorities say. 0

