Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump

AnyoneButDrumpf @ChrisMurphyCT @gtconway3d It's clearly the goal of the Group Of Psychopaths to wrap up the impeachment trial befor… https://t.co/F2Yha088Ct 21 hours ago

Thadd Palmer RT @LauraLitvan: President Trump’s impeachment trial opened with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to push through ground rules that… 2 days ago

Laura Litvan President Trump’s impeachment trial opened with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to push through ground rul… https://t.co/178hHz2N91 2 days ago

Victor Reklaitis Trump’s impeachment trial could be wrapped up in about two weeks, as Democrats decry the process and their push to… https://t.co/0dQwgVuO58 2 days ago

Erika Mirna Salyani Tak Suka Bokep Porno Porn Jav https://t.co/iigs7yxhYE Here's Mitch McConnell’s Plan to Wrap Trump’s Impeachment Trial in 2 Weeks or Less: Want th… https://t.co/YnpCGQmOxd 2 days ago

DogWhisperer The 47 Senate Democrats would have to convince four Republicans to support their effort to subpoena witnesses or th… https://t.co/2ucNTY0roc 2 days ago

Jackie GREEN wrap your head around this. Though the Democrats have been calling for @Potus impeachment since day he was elected.… https://t.co/gqk1op7Uuk 6 days ago