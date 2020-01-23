Global  

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump

Senators have adjourned for the evening at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and Democrats wrapped up day one of making their case against the president; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Trump tried to cheat to win re-election, say Democrats at impeachment trial

Democrats Wednesday accused President Donald Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial of...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •SBSIndependent


US impeachment trial: Democrats roll out case against Trump

Efforts to appeal to fidgety senators, a presidential record and a demonstrator removed: Day 1 of...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukFT.com



ButDrumpf

AnyoneButDrumpf @ChrisMurphyCT @gtconway3d It's clearly the goal of the Group Of Psychopaths to wrap up the impeachment trial befor… https://t.co/F2Yha088Ct 21 hours ago

thadd_eus

Thadd Palmer RT @LauraLitvan: President Trump’s impeachment trial opened with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to push through ground rules that… 2 days ago

LauraLitvan

Laura Litvan President Trump’s impeachment trial opened with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to push through ground rul… https://t.co/178hHz2N91 2 days ago

vicrek

Victor Reklaitis Trump’s impeachment trial could be wrapped up in about two weeks, as Democrats decry the process and their push to… https://t.co/0dQwgVuO58 2 days ago

ErikaSalyani

Erika Mirna Salyani Tak Suka Bokep Porno Porn Jav https://t.co/iigs7yxhYE Here's Mitch McConnell’s Plan to Wrap Trump’s Impeachment Trial in 2 Weeks or Less: Want th… https://t.co/YnpCGQmOxd 2 days ago

cannotrunfast

DogWhisperer The 47 Senate Democrats would have to convince four Republicans to support their effort to subpoena witnesses or th… https://t.co/2ucNTY0roc 2 days ago

ixlr8noise

Jackie GREEN wrap your head around this. Though the Democrats have been calling for @Potus impeachment since day he was elected.… https://t.co/gqk1op7Uuk 6 days ago

GetsGreased

Squeaky Wheel Finally, the beginning of the end for the Democrats unfounded & uncorroborated assault on Trump. An impeachment tr… https://t.co/bQio1owmzk 1 week ago


Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos [Video]Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published

Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial [Video]Democrats accuse Trump of corrupt scheme at trial

At the start of President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial on Wednesday, House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Trump had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

