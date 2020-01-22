Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eli Manning to announce retirement

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Eli Manning to announce retirement

Eli Manning to announce retirement

One of the best to ever put on an Ole Miss football uniform, best known for knocking off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls, is calling it quits.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Eli Manning to announce retirement

One of the best to ever put on- an ole miss football- uniform... best known for - knocking off tom brady and the- new england patriots, in two- super bowls... is calling it- quits.- the end of an era, for new york- giants quarterback eli- manning... who's expected to- officially announce his - retirement... at a friday press- conference.

- the former rebel played all 16- years, in the big apple... wher- he'll leave as the team's - all-time leader, in passing - yards...- and touchdowns.

- the 39-year-old is just one of- five players, in n-f-l- history... to win - at least two super bowl m-v-- p's.- manning's farewell news - conference is scheduled, for-



Recent related news from verified sources

Giants: Eli Manning To Formally Announce Retirement Friday

Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC SportSeattle TimesBBC NewsCBS SportsPro Football TalkNewsday


Eli Manning retirement: Former Giants coach Tom Coughlin, GM Ernie Accorsi praise longtime New York QB

Coughin and Manning spent 12 seasons together, winning a pair of Super Bowls
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pere_laye

Lebron👑🇸🇳 RT @NFL: .@Giants QB Eli Manning to announce retirement from NFL after 16 seasons. https://t.co/WbrDGCNB8e 2 minutes ago

EritreanKing206

Timmy RT @DanGrazianoESPN: Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. 5 minutes ago

BappayayaA

Lawan Bappayaya Abdullahi RT @cnnbrk: Eli Manning, quarterback for the New York Giants for 16 seasons and a two-time Super Bowl winner, will announce his retirement… 9 minutes ago

jynediah

JYN RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and @J… 16 minutes ago

SteelTownUsa

SteelTownUsa® RT @TheSteelersWire: Eli Manning first of 2004 QB class to announce retirement https://t.co/N15ySAdq8y 20 minutes ago

MafiosoTALKS

MafiosoTALKS 🗣 I am not acknowledging Eli Manning’s retirement until HE makes it official on Friday. Why announce that he’s gonna… https://t.co/aJiIm8xVOb 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Announces Retirement [Video]Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Announces Retirement

After nearly two decades in the NFL and two Super Bowl wins, quarterback Eli Manning is retiring at 39 years old; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons [Video]Eli Manning Retiring On Friday After 16 Seasons

Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.