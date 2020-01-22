Eli Manning to announce retirement

One of the best to ever put on- an ole miss football- uniform... best known for - knocking off tom brady and the- new england patriots, in two- super bowls... is calling it- quits.- the end of an era, for new york- giants quarterback eli- manning... who's expected to- officially announce his - retirement... at a friday press- conference.

- the former rebel played all 16- years, in the big apple... wher- he'll leave as the team's - all-time leader, in passing - yards...- and touchdowns.

- the 39-year-old is just one of- five players, in n-f-l- history... to win - at least two super bowl m-v-- p's.- manning's farewell news - conference is scheduled, for-