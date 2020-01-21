1/21/20 SCORES: Continentals steamroll Pioneers at Adirondack Bank Center

These men will be inducted in cooperstown on sunday - july 26th.

A local rivalry is renewed tonight as utica college and hamilton college meet in women's ice hockey.

Non-conference but each team comes in on a two-game win streak and looking to keep rolling.

Hamilton fell to utica in their match-up at russell sage rink last season.

This one takes place at the aud.

--- in the first - hamilton on top by one.

Pioneers with a chance here - shae counts hard to the net - stuffed at the post by sammy johnson who was solid all night with 13 saves for the continentals.

--- at the other end - bria reilly was busy.

She goes side-to-side to rob hyla mosher at the doorstep.

--- with just under five minutes to play in the first - madie bologa feeds timary malley in front for the one- timer.

Continentals lead by a pair.

--- hamilton looking for more before the end of the frame - slick hands by kate piacenza but she is stopped on the backhand by reilly who mad 42 saves for the pioneers.

--- second period - jess haviland turning on the jets.

Rounds the corner and check out those mitts!

Pretty goal - unassisted... ...nancy loh had two goals for the continentals in a big night offensively - they win 6-0.

Other scores tonight - girls volleyball - oneida tops e-s-m 3-1.

Zoey fox 24 assists for the indians.

--- sauquoit valley edges sherburne-earlville in five game tonight.

Dolgeville sweeps little falls 3-zip.

--- morrisville-eaton topped remsen 3-1.

Kendra waltz - dominant on serves tonight - 13 aces for her.

Girls basketball - madison tops morrisville 61-44.

Christa usborne lead with 13 points.

--- dolveville beat westmoreland 59-27.

Hannah stack and lexy morse both dropped 25 for the blue devils.

Boys side - hamilton edges brookfield 71-69.

--- and