Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way

IT IS A DAY CHIEKINGDOM HAS BEENWAITING YEARS FOR...AND SO HAS ONE BLUESPRINGS COUPLE.TONIGHT 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINS HOWTHEY PLAN ON KICKINGOFF THEIR MARRIAGEBOTH COURTSHIPSSTARTED ABOUT FOURYEARS AGOFIRST, THEY FLIRTED WITHEACH OTHER...AND THEN THEY FELL INLOVERobert Walkowiak:I asked her to marry me onJanuary 9thTHEY EVEN CAME CLOSETO MAKING IT OFFICIAL...UNTIL ROBERT AND NIKKIDECIDED 2020 WAS THEYEARNikki BaileyAll of the sudden he came upwith 02/02/2020.

And it's thsame forward and backward.And it was like, that's perfect.EVEN MORE PERFECT--THE DATE JUST HAPPENEDTO BE on SUPER BOWLSUNDAYNikki BaileyWhen we sent the invitationswe put on there dinner,dancing, drinks and SuperBowl party.

Bring your fangear in case the Chiefs are initAND NOW THAT THEYARE...THE WEDDING COLORSHAVE CHANGEDEverything is red.

Everythingis redROBERT AND NIKKI HAVEADDED A COUPLE OFGUESTSAND SOME FOOTBALLFRILLSWe are going to put the SuperBowl logo, the LombardiTrophy hereBECAUSE FOR BETTER ORFOR WORSERobert WalkowiakWe created memories aboutthis wedding even before ithappenedIN BAD SEASONS ANDGOODNikki BaileyHe's been joking the wholetime and he's like you'rewelcome Kansas City.THIS GROOM CAN'T WAITTO KISS HIS BRIDE.... AND ACHAMPIONSHIP SEASON,TOONikki BaileyIt's our two loves we get toend up married, finally and theChiefs are in the Super Bowl,finally.

