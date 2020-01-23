Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way

Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way

Thousands of fans have vowed their allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs, but few have committed to saying, "I do," during a game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way

IT IS A DAY CHIEKINGDOM HAS BEENWAITING YEARS FOR...AND SO HAS ONE BLUESPRINGS COUPLE.TONIGHT 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINS HOWTHEY PLAN ON KICKINGOFF THEIR MARRIAGEBOTH COURTSHIPSSTARTED ABOUT FOURYEARS AGOFIRST, THEY FLIRTED WITHEACH OTHER...AND THEN THEY FELL INLOVERobert Walkowiak:I asked her to marry me onJanuary 9thTHEY EVEN CAME CLOSETO MAKING IT OFFICIAL...UNTIL ROBERT AND NIKKIDECIDED 2020 WAS THEYEARNikki BaileyAll of the sudden he came upwith 02/02/2020.

And it's thsame forward and backward.And it was like, that's perfect.EVEN MORE PERFECT--THE DATE JUST HAPPENEDTO BE on SUPER BOWLSUNDAYNikki BaileyWhen we sent the invitationswe put on there dinner,dancing, drinks and SuperBowl party.

Bring your fangear in case the Chiefs are initAND NOW THAT THEYARE...THE WEDDING COLORSHAVE CHANGEDEverything is red.

Everythingis redROBERT AND NIKKI HAVEADDED A COUPLE OFGUESTSAND SOME FOOTBALLFRILLSWe are going to put the SuperBowl logo, the LombardiTrophy hereBECAUSE FOR BETTER ORFOR WORSERobert WalkowiakWe created memories aboutthis wedding even before ithappenedIN BAD SEASONS ANDGOODNikki BaileyHe's been joking the wholetime and he's like you'rewelcome Kansas City.THIS GROOM CAN'T WAITTO KISS HIS BRIDE.... AND ACHAMPIONSHIP SEASON,TOONikki BaileyIt's our two loves we get toend up married, finally and theChiefs are in the Super Bowl,finally.

It's the perfect day.REPORTING IN BLUESPRINGS.

ARI




You Might Like


Tweets about this

biggamebound

BigGameBound Missouri couple, two diehard Chiefs fans, getting married on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/B020vOMhWv… https://t.co/Qcr9Lj9Wko 6 hours ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Blue Springs couple, two diehard Chiefs fans, getting married on Super Bowl Sunday | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV https://t.co/ID60PIcjvo 11 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Two diehard Chiefs fans are getting married on Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/Bmu3Od3AdM https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/jGw0lDz2I1 19 hours ago

jscottvan59

MonopolyMan Blue Springs couple, two diehard Chiefs fans, getting married on Super Bowl Sunday. Congratulations to the happy co… https://t.co/oGLasMa6EX 20 hours ago

Mizzou45

Bill Flamank RT @ReganPorterTV: These Chiefs fans are getting MARRIED on Super Bowl Sunday! #ChiefsKingdom #TrueLove @fox4kc https://t.co/8kYxnvCnaZ 21 hours ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News They barely made it to the hospital in time, but the couple said they had to see history.​ https://t.co/PpXRfG79Ip 22 hours ago

ReganPorterTV

Regan Porter Fox4 KC These Chiefs fans are getting MARRIED on Super Bowl Sunday! #ChiefsKingdom #TrueLove @fox4kc https://t.co/8kYxnvCnaZ 23 hours ago

SpyderMama1

SpyderMama RT @fox4kc: They barely made it to the hospital in time, but the couple said they had to see history.​ https://t.co/0oJJKU4uKB 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way [Video]Blue Springs couple to say 'I do' in a Super Bowl kind of way

Thousands of fans have vowed their allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs, but few have committed to saying, &quot;I do,&quot; during a game.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.