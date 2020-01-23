Alex and Jay Both Fire Margaret Within Two Minutes

After Alex (Ariel Winter) tells Jay (Ed O'Neill) that she just fired Jay's old assistant Margaret (guest star Marsha Kramer), Jay immediately hires her back.

But when he finds that Margaret wants to retire, he fires her too, as a thank you for years and years of loyalty.

From 'Dead On A Rival,' season 11, episode 12 of Modern Family.

