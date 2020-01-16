Global  

Governor Newsom Urges Judge To Reject Latest PG&E Plan

Governor Newsom Urges Judge To Reject Latest PG&E Plan

Governor Newsom Urges Judge To Reject Latest PG&E Plan

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric's blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation.
