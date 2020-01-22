Global  

4 Dead After Plane Crashes At Corona Municipal Airport

4 Dead After Plane Crashes At Corona Municipal Airport

4 Dead After Plane Crashes At Corona Municipal Airport

Four people were killed after a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday, sparking a vegetation fire in the process.
4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed Wednesday in the crash of a small airplane at a...
Four People Dead After Plane Crashes, Erupts in Flames at Southern California Airport [Video]Four People Dead After Plane Crashes, Erupts in Flames at Southern California Airport

Four people were killed when a plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said.

4 Killed When Plane Hits Berm, Flips, Catches Fire At Corona Airport [Video]4 Killed When Plane Hits Berm, Flips, Catches Fire At Corona Airport

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday, sparking a vegetation fire in the process.

