Federal Government Considers Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals

Federal Government Considers Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals

Federal Government Considers Crack Down On Emotional Support Animals

Under the proposed new rules, emotional support animals would not be considered service animals.

A service animal, under the new rules, would be narrowly defined as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform a task for the benefit of a person with a disability.
