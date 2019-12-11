Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma

‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma

Nitish Kumar has hit out at party leader Pavan Varma who recently questioned the party chief over its alliance with BJP for the Delhi polls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

You are free to leave JD(U): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his party colleague Pavan Varma for raising...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA: ‘He is free to join any party he likes’


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘CAA unconstitutional’: RJD calls Bihar bandh on 21 Dec, slams Nitish Kumar [Video]‘CAA unconstitutional’: RJD calls Bihar bandh on 21 Dec, slams Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that his party has called for Bihar Bandh on December 21.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Pavan Varma urges CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider supporting CAB [Video]Pavan Varma urges CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider supporting CAB

Pavan Varma urges CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider supporting CAB

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.