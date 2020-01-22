Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Anupam Kher’s ‘frustrated’ counter to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ jibe

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Anupam Kher’s ‘frustrated’ counter to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ jibe

Watch: Anupam Kher’s ‘frustrated’ counter to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ jibe

Anupam Kher slammed Naseeruddin Shah over his ‘clown’ statement.

In an interview, Shah had called Kher a ‘clown’ & a ‘sycophant’.

Kher took to Twitter with a video hitting back at Naseeruddin Shah.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Anupam hits back at Naseeruddin's 'clown' jibe

Naseeruddin Shah recently expressed his views on the ongoing anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests happening in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


Naseeruddin Shah is 'frustrated': Anupam Kher's retort to 'clown' jibe

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Naseeruddin Shah called his industry colleague Anupam Kher a "clown"...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PradeepSasidhar

Pradeep Sasidharan @AnupamPKher IM Lathi VS Gulfahm Hassan..👍👍👍 Anupam Kher Hits Back at Naseeruddin Shah for His 'Clown' Remark, C… https://t.co/1U6lOu9nKH 7 hours ago

sunilasun

Sunila Gupte Anupam Kher: Naseeruddin Shah Is Frustrated, Grabs My Name In To Come In... https://t.co/eHkUh879WK via @YouTube 9 hours ago

SamBharata

S a m B h a r a t a @AnupamPKher ji What has, happened to Naseerudin Shah. Why he is frustrated in life.. https://t.co/vJULgXyXo7 13 hours ago

iamfaraz110

~Faraz* RT @IndiaToday: Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah, says "he is frustrated." @Sushant_IToday shares more details. Watch #TTP live at… 17 hours ago

Bhagwat1946

Bhagwat Shah Anupam Kher: Naseeruddin Shah Is Frustrated, Grabs My Name In To Come In... https://t.co/k3Ub8jFyM1 via @YouTube… https://t.co/ikVFrCGtTX 17 hours ago

sree_thru_me

Sreeju Sudhakaran Who wants to see a live television debate between #AnupamKher and #NaseeruddinShah? https://t.co/K2vjg94vIA 18 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY .@AnupamPKher Hits Back at #NaseeruddinShah for His ‘Clown’ Remark, Calls Him Frustrated (Watch Video) #AnupamKher… https://t.co/jXoGb28vcB 18 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah, says "he is frustrated." @Sushant_IToday shares more details. Watch #TTP… https://t.co/jmaqepcOrq 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News [Video]Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News

Kangana Ranaut hits out at mercy for rapists campaigners, Yogi Adityanath calls raising Azadi slogans treason, Maha govt reviews 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence cases, Rajnath Singh says no one can dare..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published

SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News [Video]SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News

Naseeruddin Shah lauds Deepika Padukone's courage & calls Anupam Kher 'not serious, Rajnath Singh says J&K youth are nationalists, Naqvi says there is positivity in Kashmir, Centre gets 4 weeks to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.