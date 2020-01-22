Watch: Anupam Kher’s ‘frustrated’ counter to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ jibe
Watch: Anupam Kher’s ‘frustrated’ counter to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ jibe
Anupam Kher slammed Naseeruddin Shah over his ‘clown’ statement.
In an interview, Shah had called Kher a ‘clown’ & a ‘sycophant’.
Kher took to Twitter with a video hitting back at Naseeruddin Shah.
