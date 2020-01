Pearl Wok lands on Dirty Dining

DINING".....MIGHT NOT DO A PLACE JUSTICE!!!13 CHIEF INVESTIGATOR DARCYSPEARS TELLS US...SHE HASN'T SEEN THIS MUCH DIRTIN A VERY LONG TIME BUT NOTENOUGH TO SHUT THE PLACE DOWN.THE HEALTH INSPECTOR'S JACKET,LAPTOP AND PAPERWORK TOLD THETALE OF A MUCH-NEEDED TRAININGSESSION AT PEARL WOK.THE CHINESE TAKEOUT RESTAURANTON CHARLESTON AND DURANGO ISWORKING TO RECOVER FROM ANEAR-CLOSURE--A 39- DEMERIT CGRADE ON ITS JAN.

9 INSPECTION.6:27:25 DARCY: THAT'S WHY WE'REHERE--BECAUSE YOU'RE GOING TOBE ON DIRTY DINING FOR THE39-DEMERIT C GRADE.THE ACCUMULATION OF GREASE ANDGROSS IN PEARL WOK'S KITCHENWAS SIMPLY STARTLING.SOME AREAS SO BAD IT'S HARD TOTELL WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING AT INTHE HEALTH DISTRICT'S PHOTOS.BUT IF AN EMPLOYEE IS WILLINGTO REST THEIR OWN SPOON ONTHIS FILTHY SERVICE, MAYBE THATHELPS EXPLAIN THE CONDITIONS INTHE REST OF THE KITCHEN.27:48 D: CAN YOU JUST GIVE USYOUR PERSPECTIVE ON EVERYTHINGTHAT HAPPENED WITH THISDOWNGRADE?

WHY WERE THECONDITIONS THE WAY THEY WERE?PETER CHEN/MANAGER: UHHHH, JUSTLIKE NOT REALLY KNOWING,UNDERSTANDING THE RULES ANDSTUFF.D: HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN INOPERATION?

UHH, 15 YEARS.D: 15 YEARS AND THEY STILLDIDN'T UNDERSTAND THE HEALTHCODE?

YEAH.D: SO THAT'S KIND OFPOTENTIALLY DANGEROUS FOR THEPUBLIC, DON'T YOU THINK?

YEAH,THAT'S UNDERSTANDABLE.YEAH.PEARL WOK WAS SO DIRTY THAT THEHEALTH DISTRICT CALLED IT ANENVIRONMENT RIPE FOR PESTS.EXCESSIVE CLUTTER UNDER THEFRONT CASHIER COUNTER, LOTS OFOLD FOOD UNDER THE WOK LINE ANDFRYERS, DEBRIS AND DEAD BUGS INTHE RESTROOM HALLWAY.MEAT IN THE FREEZER WAS STOREDIN DIRECT CONTACT WITH GROCERYSTORE PLASTIC BAGS AND HANDWRITTEN LABELS.ALL REFRIGERATION UNITS, DOORHANDLES, THE MAKE TABLE LID ANDSHELVES IN THE KITCHEN WEREDIRTY.SHELVES INSIDE COOLERS WERERUSTY AND SOILED WITH SEEPAGE.THE CEILING AND VENTS WEREFILTHY AND STAINED BLACK.WALLS WERE DIRTY, SEVERELYWATER DAMAGED AND FULL OFHOLES.AND THERE WAS EXCESSIVE GREASEDRIPPING DOWN THE SIDE OF THEFRYER.28:21 DARCY: IT LOOKED LIKE YOUHAD AN A BACK IN JULY BUT THENTHE PICTURES THE HEALTHDISTRICT TOOK SHOWED PRETTYDIRTY CONDITIONS IN THEKITCHEN.WAS JULY THE LAST TIME YOU GUYSDID A DEEP CLEANING?

PETER:THAT I DON'T KNOW.IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN ENOUGHDIRTY, CHECK OUT THE EGG ROLLDIPPING BOWL, GRATER, HAND-HELDSLICER, MEAT SLICER, WOK LINEPREP BOWLS AND COLANDER.PANS, LIDS AND OTHER WARES INCLEAN STORAGE WERE ALSO NOTCLEAN.29:18 D: EVERYTHING WAS KIND OFA MESS.SO WHAT'S THE PLAN--THEPROGRAM--FOR KEEPING A CLEANKITCHEN?

PETER: CLEANING MOREFREQUENTLY.THEY ALSO NEED A REFRESHERCOURSE ON FOOD HANDLING.AN EMPLOYEE TOUCHED UTENSILS,VEGETABLES AND A CUSTOMER TO-GOCONTAINER AFTER HANDLING RAWSHRIMP.COOKED CABBAGE FOR EGG ROLLS,NOODLES, COOKED CHICKEN AND RAWMARINATED CHICKEN ALL HAD TO BETHROWN OUT DUE TO IMPROPERCOOLING.AN EMPLOYEE'S PARTIALLY EATENSWEET POTATO WAS ON THE FRONTPREP TABLE.AND A CELL PHONE SAT ON ACUTTING BOARD.29:40 D: FOOD TEMPERATURES ANDTHE HAND-WASHING AND ALL THEREALLY BASIC THINGS THAT AREREQUIRED TO PROTECT PUBLICHEALTH JUST WEREN'T BEING DONE.IT WAS...I BELIEVED IT WAS...BUT...D: BUT CLEARLY THE INSPECTORSHOWED YOU THAT IT WASN'T?WELL, IF YOU CALL IT...THAT'S TRUE.PEARL WOK STILL HAS A C GRADEAND HAS NOT YET SCHEDULEDREINSPECTION./NAT SWISH/ AT 808 SUSHI ONDURANGO AND WARM SPRINGS, BOTHTHE SUSHI BAR AND RESTAURANTWERE SHUT DOWN JAN.10 DUE TO NO HOT WATER.THE OWNER CALLED IT BAD LUCKAND BAD TIMING AS HIS PLUMBERWAS ALREADY ON THE WAY TO FIXTHE PROBLEM.BUT WATER TEMPERATURE WASN'TTHE ONLY ISSUE.INSPECTORS ALSO FOUND CRABSALAD, CUT LETTUCE AND CABBAGEIN THE TEMPERATURE DANGER ZONE.A BLENDER IN USE TO PREPAREFOOD WAS ON THE FLOOR.COOKING EQUIPMENT, SHELVES,FLOORS, WALLS AND CUTTINGBOARDS WERE DIRTY.AND A FOOD HANDLER DID NOT USESOAP WHEN WASHING HANDS.DARCY TAG: 808 SUSHI WAS BACKTO ZERO-DEMERIT A GRADES ONJAN.14.AND WE'VE GOT ONE MORE IMMINENTHEALTH HAZARD CLOSURE FOR YOUON OUR WEBSITE AT KTNV.COM.DARCY SPEARS, 13INVESTIGATES.TURNING TO THE FORECAST....NOW..

