Community leader reacts to mall shooting
Pastor Troy Martinez with CCSD's School Safety Committee on guns tells 13 Action News that those involved are from the local community and were recently in CCSD schools.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Community leader reacts to mall shooting ARREST..INVESTIGATORS SAY HE TOOK OUT AGUN AND SHOT MULTIPLE ROUNDSBEFORE RUNNING AWAY..GOOD EVENING I'M TODDQUINONES..AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....AUSTIN CARTER IS LIVEOUTSIDE....FASHION SHOW MALL TONIGHT..AUSTIN..WE HAVE A BETTER IDEA....OF WHO POLICE SAY....WAS INVOLVED?WE'RE TOLD THESE WERE YOUNGPEOPLE FROM OUR VALLEY ---ACTUALLY FORMER CLARK COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS.AND NOW THAT POLICE HAVE ASUSPECT ARRESTED...THE WORK BEGINS TO HEAL...THECOMMUNITY...KNOWN FOR ITS PRIME LOCATION ONTHE STRIP - AND HIGH END STORES- FASHION SHOW MALL - TURNINGINTO A MAJOR CRIME SCENESHOPPERSANDEMPLOYEESRUNNING FOR COVER!((SOT)) MOS "WE RAN TO THE BACKAND TOOK THE CUSTOMERS WITH US"3 PEOPLE WERE SHOT BY 18 YEAROLD CHRISTOPHERVALENZULA-OLIVAS - HE WASARRESTED TODAY.POLICE BELIEVE HE AN ANDACCOMPLICE GOT INTO ANALTERCATION WITH SOMEONE, SHOTTHAT PERSON AND TWO INNOCENTBYSTANDERS.((SOT)) PASTOR TROY MARTINEZ"PULLING OUT A WEAPON IN ALARGE PLACE IN A PUBLIC VENUE,ITS VERY DISTURBING" PASTORTROY MARTINEZ - WITH CCSDSCHOOL SAFETY COMMITTEE ON GUNS- CONFIRMS YOUNG PEOPLE WHO HADATTENDED LOCAL SCHOOLSWERE APART OF IT...((SOT)) PASTOR TROY MARTINEZ"WHEN THERE'S AN ATTRACTIVEPLACE AND SOMEWHERE TO GO,SOMETIMES YOU HAVE THESE RANDOMALTERCATIONS AND SO ITS NOFAULT OF THE STORE OWNERS ORTHOSE THAT ARE WORKING THERE"PASTOR MARTINEZ IS KNOW IN THEVALLEY FOR SPEAKING TOCOMMUNITIES FOLLOWING TRAGEDY -SPECIFICALLY INVOLVING TEENSAND TONIGHT HE WANTS PARENTS TOGET INVOLVED ((SOT)) PASTORTROY MARTINEZ "IF THEIR YOUNGPERSON GOES TO A MIDDLE SCHOOLOR HIGH SCHOOL THEY NEED TOHAVE AN IMMEDIATE CONVERSATIONWITH HEM" AND THATCONVERSATIONTO LET YOUR KIDKNOW IF THEY SEE SOMETHING TOSAY SOMETHING, WHETHER ATSCHOOL OR AROUND TOWN."WE TARGET KEEPING GUNS AWAYFROM YOUNG PEOPLE, ESPECIALLY





