Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

China closes off city of 11 million people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
China closes off city of 11 million people

China closes off city of 11 million people

Chinese state media has said the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains to contain a new virus that has killed 17 people.

The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10am local time and that train stations and the airport will shut down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China closes off large city to stop spread of deadly virus

BEIJING (AP) — China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday in an unprecedented...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


China locks down city of 11 million at epicenter of virus outbreak

China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of a new...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNews24Bangkok PostJapan TodayNewsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jlw405

juliana 🎬 RT @THRGlobal: China closed off #Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people, Thursday in an unprecedented effort to try to contain the de… 28 minutes ago

WeeDogWalker

Safetyadviser RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO China closes off city of 11 million people in attempt to contain virus https://t.co/aCQwaLitc9 35 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO China closes off city of 11 million people in attempt to contain virus https://t.co/aCQwaLitc9 38 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) China closes off city of 11 million people: https://t.co/UTNY73Ouuk #WuhanCoronavirus 51 minutes ago

TRUMPOkie

ForeverDeplorable RT @u2bheavenbound: China closes off large city more than 11 million people to stop spread of deadly virus https://t.co/9GcFYLCrUN 1 hour ago

wasifsiddiqui83

WhY So SeRiOuS.. RT @ttindia: China has closed off a city of more than 11 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral ill… 1 hour ago

ttindia

The Telegraph China has closed off a city of more than 11 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly ne… https://t.co/DUk0EOCmwe 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S. [Video]China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S.

A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:35Published

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China [Video]Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.