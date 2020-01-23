Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UM campus rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against provost

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
UM campus rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against provost

UM campus rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against provost

The University of Michigan has placed Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin A.

Philbert on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ritamary6

ritamary RT @nevbav: @newtgingrich Yep! Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr...after mishandling of campus sexual assault alle… 5 days ago

nevbav

⚖️felicia genevieve⚖️🌊 @newtgingrich Yep! Disgraced former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr...after mishandling of campus sexual… https://t.co/EGS0xuQEaA 5 days ago

HydeBlizzardbox

Jerry Hyde RT @MyBigRedTruck: "Starr was named the 14th president of Baylor University in Waco in 2010 and chancellor in 2013. After the mishandling o… 5 days ago

MyBigRedTruck

doug wiser "Starr was named the 14th president of Baylor University in Waco in 2010 and chancellor in 2013. After the mishandl… https://t.co/5TiCehJvpD 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U of M provost, VP for Academic Affairs Martin Philbert facing sexual misconduct allegations [Video]U of M provost, VP for Academic Affairs Martin Philbert facing sexual misconduct allegations

The University of Michigan has placed Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin A. Philbert on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation into..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.