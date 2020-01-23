Mauni amavasya 2020: जानें मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान और दान का क् 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:10s - Published Mauni amavasya 2020: जानें मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान और दान का क् 24 जनवरी को मौनी अमावस्या है। माघ मास में पड़ने वाली इस अमावस्या को माघी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं। यहां मौनी शब्द का अर्थ है मौन रहने से, इसलिए इस दिन कई लोग मौन भी रखते हैं। इस दिन स्नान और दान का बहुत महत्व है। 0

