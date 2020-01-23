Global  

Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

A violent altercation that escalated into gunfire in downtown Seattle left one woman dead and six other bystanders wounded outside a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday.

Ryan Brooks reports.
Police identify downtown Seattle shooting suspects who remain at large

Seattle police have identified two suspects in the shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com•Reuters•Japan Today•NYTimes.com


1 of 3 suspects booked after shooting in downtown Seattle that left 1 dead and 7 injured, mayor says

One of three suspects has been arrested and booked in jail following the shooting Wednesday at Third...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters•USATODAY.com•NYTimes.com



1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle [Video]1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large [Video]9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large

One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

