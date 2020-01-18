Coronavirus: International airports step up screening protocols

As fears of contagion grow, points of entry are the focus for many national government, implementing prevention tactics.

euronews With the US and Australia both reporting cases of the new #coronavirus infection, international airports are steppi… https://t.co/sUmNajpdxF 4 days ago

Jacob Alam RT @euronews : With the US and Australia both reporting cases of the new #coronavirus infection, international airports are stepping up thei… 4 days ago