|
Spain clears up after winter storm kills four, causes power cuts
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Spain clears up after winter storm kills four, causes power cuts
Powerful Storm Gloria now heading into southern France with torrential rains and snow in the mountains.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|MADRID (AP) — A winter storm lashed much of Spain for a third day Tuesday, leaving 200,000 people...
Seattle Times - Published
|A winter storm lashed much of Spain for a third day, leaving 200,000 people without electricity,...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this