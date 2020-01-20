Global  

Madonna cancels second Lisbon show

Madonna cancels second Lisbon show

Madonna cancels second Lisbon show

Madonna has cancelled a second show in Lisbon, Portugal as she struggles to cope with pain from "ongoing injuries".
Recent related news from verified sources

Madonna Calls Off Another Lisbon Show Due to 'Ongoing Injuries'

The Material Girl is still too ill to perform so she is forced to cancel a second show since kicking...
AceShowbiz


Don't cry for me Portugal - Injured Madonna cancels second show in Lisbon

Pop legend Madonna has canceled another show in Portugal's capital Lisbon, the city that inspired her...
Reuters


