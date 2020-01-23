Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun

New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun

New Solar Orbiter Will Give Us Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun

NASA and ESA’s Solar Orbiter, launching in February, will get even closer to the sun than NASA’s Parker Solar Probe.

It will look directly at the sun, giving scientists a never-before-seen view of its poles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

falcos2012

Marcus didius falco RT @NewScientistPod: On this week's show we discuss the planned mission of the #SolarOrbiter 🎧 Listen to New Scientist Weekly wherever you… 1 day ago

NewScientistPod

New Scientist podcasts On this week's show we discuss the planned mission of the #SolarOrbiter 🎧 Listen to New Scientist Weekly wherever… https://t.co/JaqWQeIJKW 1 day ago

pintofscienceHR

Pint of Science Croatia RT @pintsworld: Solar Orbiter will give us our best views of the sun’s top and bottom https://t.co/cFiJY6yHZH via @newscientist https://t.c… 1 day ago

BramNeirynck

Bram Neirynck European Solar Orbiter will give us our first look at the sun's poles https://t.co/19JINpO1EP https://t.co/Prl6wZIiZs 2 days ago

pintsworld

Pint of Science World Solar Orbiter will give us our best views of the sun’s top and bottom https://t.co/cFiJY6yHZH via @newscientist https://t.co/qypAM1YDfS 2 days ago

MickeyDangerez

Mickey Dangerez Solar Orbiter will give us our best views of the sun’s top and bottom https://t.co/PvbwK526qY #Space 2 days ago

ReligionProf

James F. McGrath Solar Orbiter will give us our best views of the sun’s top and bottom | New Scientist https://t.co/bt5q0jFKYe 3 days ago

JerryWVTM13

Jerry Tracey European Solar Orbiter will give us our first look at the sun's poles https://t.co/H87xjVMnLT 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.