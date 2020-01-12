Global  

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do in the last two global showpieces.
