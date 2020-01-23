Andrea Leadsom announces new bereavement entitlement 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published Andrea Leadsom announces new bereavement entitlement Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has announced new leave allowance for bereaved parents. 'Jack's Law' entitles workers to 2 weeks minimum paid time off following the death of a child. Report by Barnetth. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

