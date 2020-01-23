Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shouting protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Shouting protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

Shouting protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

Protester shouted as House Manager Hakeem Jeffries delivered his opening argument.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

A protester briefly interrupted the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on Wednesday. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •euronewsReutersMediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexisRVanHorn

Alexis Van Horn RT @Reuters: A protester burst into the Senate visitor gallery during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, only to be quickly subdue… 5 hours ago

FajnyChlopak

FajnyChłopak RT @Reuters: A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump http… 6 hours ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald… https://t.co/Vw0CRfpqk8 7 hours ago

sotomayor2020

Sotomayor2020 As Democrats from the House of Representatives made their case against Trump inside the Senate chamber, police held… https://t.co/T0HmhI97tT 8 hours ago

Karall1dusV2

Jack Feist but Calling all scientists RT @Apex_WW: A protester burst into the Senate visitor gallery shouting “dismiss the charges” during #US President Donald Trump’s #Impeachm… 8 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters A protester stormed into the Senate visitor gallery, briefly interrupting the impeachment trial of President Donald… https://t.co/ZFkDL1Afkx 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial [Video]Protester interrupts Trump impeachment trial

Democratic congressman Hakeem Jeffries during his remarks at President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial was abruptly interrupted by a protester, as captured on video from Senate TV.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.