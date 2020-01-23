Global  

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

A plane being used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia has crashed, killing three crew members.
Australia fires: US crew dead in firefighting plane crash

Three people are dead after a large air tanker went down fighting bushfires in New South Wales.
BBC News - Published

Canadian waterbomber plane crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, three dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NPR



JayWely

jay wely RT @EmeraldRobinson: Heroes: three American firefighters died in a plane crash in Australia. They were far from home. They were helping to… 8 seconds ago

AshFullerG8420

Ash F 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇨🇦🇳🇿🇦🇺🇮🇱🏉🏏 Sad news. Thoughts with he families of those lost in his crash 🇺🇸 Australia bushfires: Three Americans dead after w… https://t.co/jIwB2VAGx1 3 minutes ago

PeteBrooker2

Pete Brooker RT @ABBAFanaticAus: My heartfelt thoughts for the families of those wonderful volunteers who came from America to help Australia. Very sadd… 3 minutes ago

AhmedosalemE

ahmedosalem emame NSW bushfires: three people dead in waterbombing plane crash as fires flare in soaring temperatures https://t.co/gvBhllpN5r 3 minutes ago

AIratus07

Accalia Iratus Australia fires: US crew dead in firefighting plane crash. An air tanker has crashed in a fireball while fighting b… https://t.co/9ZeKiZsHlJ 6 minutes ago

BlueWaterHL

Blue Water Healthy Living More tragedy in Australia as three Americans lost their lives in a plane crash while fighting the bushfires. https://t.co/LwGSwd6uhj 18 minutes ago

Nikkido11

Dominique RT @RebeccaH2020: #AustraliaFires reignite as temperatures soar, rain eases Three reported dead following the crash of a firefighting plane… 27 minutes ago


3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires [Video]3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires

The three are believed to be from Southern California. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:34Published

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Plane Crash In Australia

All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

