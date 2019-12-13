Global  

Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court

Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court

Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court

Nobel Peace Price winner and former pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the campaign against Rohingya — but a court could rule it as genocide.View on euronews
ICJ orders Myanmar to take steps to protect Rohingya

World court says Myanmar must immediately ensure its military does not commit acts of genocide...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •BBC News Reuters


International Court Rules On Rohingya Genocide Case

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday approved emergency measures to protect...
NPR - Published


nhanguyen789

Neville RT @euronews: United Nations: Myanmar should take all measures to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people. https://t.co/qTqD5bI4FO 2 hours ago

quickbeam71

SheilaMS RT @livvystar: Myanmar ordered to protect Rohingya from genocide in 'historic' ruling by UN court | Euronews https://t.co/LOJ0vSa17O 5 hours ago

livvystar

Olivia Myanmar ordered to protect Rohingya from genocide in 'historic' ruling by UN court | Euronews https://t.co/LOJ0vSa17O 5 hours ago

keyc_tv

Keyc Tv Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide Judgment by UN court https://t.co/OmWmsrHcEy https://t.co/UXkXyOVqwB 6 hours ago

euronews

euronews United Nations: Myanmar should take all measures to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people. https://t.co/qTqD5bI4FO 7 hours ago

brouklondon

Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK(BROUK) RT @tunkhin80: "The international community has to step up and put stronger pressure on #Myanmar and monitor what is going on against #Rohi… 9 hours ago

tunkhin80

Tun Khin "The international community has to step up and put stronger pressure on #Myanmar and monitor what is going on agai… https://t.co/5UP2mVRMfq 9 hours ago


Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya [Video]Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

They have also ordered the government to protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:57Published

Myanmar leader urges World Court to drop genocide case [Video]Myanmar leader urges World Court to drop genocide case

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on World Court judges on Thursday to dismiss an accusation of genocide against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority, saying its own justice system should be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

