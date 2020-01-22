Global  

Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones

Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones

Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones

Monty Python stars Michael Palin and John Cleese have paid tribute to their old colleague Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77.
Terry Jones: Monty Python stars pay tribute after comedy great dies at 77

Sir Michael Palin, John Cleese and Eric Idle lead the tributes to their former co-star Terry Jones.
Terry Jones death: Monty Python stars' 'Two down, four to go' joke is entirely appropriate


