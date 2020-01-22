Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones
Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones
Monty Python stars Michael Palin and John Cleese have paid tribute to their old colleague Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77.
|Sir Michael Palin, John Cleese and Eric Idle lead the tributes to their former co-star Terry Jones.
