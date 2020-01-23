Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Empower Job Fair

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Empower Job Fair

Empower Job Fair

Economic groups are partnering together to host a job fair today, January 23, 2020.

The job fair is free to attend and will be held from 10 a.m.

To 1 p.m.

At the Louisville Community Safe Room located at 99 N.

Columbus Avenue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Empower Job Fair

Several county economic groups are partnering to hold a job fair today.

// it will take place at the louisville community safe room, 99 n.

Columbus avenue.

// the event is free to attend and will run from 10 a-m until 1 p-m.

// the em-power job fair is a product of organizations from choctaw, kemper, webster and winston counties.

// it's part of a workforce development




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ayewolfe

Anna Wolfe RT @MDESMS: The EMpower Job Fair is happening TODAY until 1 p.m. at the Louisville Community Safe Room. This job fair is FREE and open to… 12 minutes ago

MDESMS

Mississippi Department of Employment Security The EMpower Job Fair is happening TODAY until 1 p.m. at the Louisville Community Safe Room. This job fair is FREE… https://t.co/UNfa0x9wnj 12 minutes ago

flitedocnm

flitedocnm @wwing1234 @bengin1003 A good example of actual balance is Michael Steele, former RNC Chair. He's a Republican, but… https://t.co/gEtjtGMS2E 25 minutes ago

TheEnterpriseMS

The Enterprise of MS TODAY! Come out to the EMpower Job Fair​ to find your future career! @MDESMS https://t.co/F2OZ2iGVlz 3 hours ago

HautSpot

Dan/Haut To be fair you will never win elections with policies that empower the poor at the expense of the rich, the richest… https://t.co/DKv5rmh98Y 5 hours ago

EtooDigital

Etoo Digital RT @_Atamba: On People's Daily- @ today. We must create the right awareness about #obesity to empower everyone to be part of the solution.… 7 hours ago

VerrakiAfrica

Verraki Africa RT @JANigeria: The JA Nigeria-Sigma #CareerProgram (Ready. Set. Boss. 2.0) moves to its final phase - Project Plan Competition Award Presen… 8 hours ago

_Atamba

Emmanuel Atamba Ⓥ On People's Daily- @ today. We must create the right awareness about #obesity to empower everyone to be part of the… https://t.co/UUEBvxywu4 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.