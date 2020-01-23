Global  

15-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Ice

15-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Ice

15-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Ice

A second New Jersey teenager has died after being pulled from an icy pond in separate incidents Wednesday.

CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Second Teen Dies After Falling Through Ice

A second teenager has died after being pulled from an icy pond Wednesday in New Jersey, family members tell CBS2. Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from Carteret.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

1 NJ Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Falling Through Ice

A teenager died after falling through ice, and another was hospitalized in a separate incident at a different pond last night in New Jersey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published

