Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Camera Captures the Impossible at a Trillion Frames Per Second

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Camera Captures the Impossible at a Trillion Frames Per Second

Camera Captures the Impossible at a Trillion Frames Per Second

Researchers at Caltech can literally see the invisible with their newly developed streak cameras.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ultrafast Camera Takes 1 Trillion Frames Per Second

A little over a year ago, Caltech’s Lihong Wang developed the world’s fastest camera, a device...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •SifyScience Daily



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarenChestney

Karen Chestney This camera captures the impossible https://t.co/DqSe9yvpgD 6 days ago

earthseige

j A-mazing! https://t.co/PTMkqMWvSF 6 days ago

syd3825

S.y.d. Camera captures the impossible at a trillion frames per second https://t.co/gmlfuR6c5l 6 days ago

OldGeek64

Brian RT @cbinflux: Camera captures the impossible at a trillion frames per second https://t.co/Qr5zBscxuw 6 days ago

cbinflux

JT Badenov Camera captures the impossible at a trillion frames per second https://t.co/Qr5zBscxuw 6 days ago

LLLloyd1

Leonard Lloyd Camera captures the impossible at a trillion frames per second https://t.co/ukkLrQQXJM 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.