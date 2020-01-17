President Trump In South Florida Thursday

Opa Mack Patriot Truth Woke up to 39 degrees in south Florida today. But im still happy knowing that Trump is still your President. God… https://t.co/UD489onGAQ 1 day ago

Mike Palmer I just listened to some Libtard (D)IMocRAT in Florida, calling Pres. Trump "the most crooked president in history",… https://t.co/ySqeGIALfn 2 days ago

Thankful Nana RT @BreezeBebe: @gwen_moody10 @drawandstrike I live in South Florida so for weeks/months I had to listen to Fake News blaming President Tru… 2 days ago

Deplorable Breeze @BigSpotted @drawandstrike Plus I sent a Tweet out to @JLO lol, well, she has to do a major press package when she… https://t.co/CGMjOUTFPZ 2 days ago

Deplorable Breeze @gwen_moody10 @drawandstrike I live in South Florida so for weeks/months I had to listen to Fake News blaming Presi… https://t.co/FtZrejr0eP 3 days ago

mona boggio RT @ShimonPro: President Trump recounted minute-by-minute details of the US strike that killed Iran's top military commander during remarks… 3 days ago

KokoSmiles @GOPChairwoman https://t.co/PvQOwtzqrr Whatever Ronna. "In case there were any doubts over his White House standi… https://t.co/0j6YYmq5sh 3 days ago