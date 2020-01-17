Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump In South Florida Thursday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
President Trump In South Florida Thursday

President Trump In South Florida Thursday

President Trump will appear at the annual winter meeting of the Republican National Committee at the Trump National Doral.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign tries robust outreach to expand his appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Selfies on a “Women for Trump” bus tour through Iowa. Volunteer training at a...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump recounts minute-by-minute details of Soleimani strike to donors at Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Trump recounted minute-by-minute details of the strike that killed Iran's top military...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mack_opa

Opa Mack Patriot Truth Woke up to 39 degrees in south Florida today. But im still happy knowing that Trump is still your President. God… https://t.co/UD489onGAQ 1 day ago

MikePal63112405

Mike Palmer I just listened to some Libtard (D)IMocRAT in Florida, calling Pres. Trump "the most crooked president in history",… https://t.co/ySqeGIALfn 2 days ago

wisenationalist

Thankful Nana RT @BreezeBebe: @gwen_moody10 @drawandstrike I live in South Florida so for weeks/months I had to listen to Fake News blaming President Tru… 2 days ago

BreezeBebe

Deplorable Breeze @BigSpotted @drawandstrike Plus I sent a Tweet out to @JLO lol, well, she has to do a major press package when she… https://t.co/CGMjOUTFPZ 2 days ago

BreezeBebe

Deplorable Breeze @gwen_moody10 @drawandstrike I live in South Florida so for weeks/months I had to listen to Fake News blaming Presi… https://t.co/FtZrejr0eP 3 days ago

monab4justice

mona boggio RT @ShimonPro: President Trump recounted minute-by-minute details of the US strike that killed Iran's top military commander during remarks… 3 days ago

milesaway58

KokoSmiles @GOPChairwoman https://t.co/PvQOwtzqrr Whatever Ronna. "In case there were any doubts over his White House standi… https://t.co/0j6YYmq5sh 3 days ago

mellifluousfuck

foppish hobbledehoy @ThatChrisRyan @TrueAnonPod the U.S. Attorney for South Florida who cut that deal with Epstein. Ward explained the… https://t.co/OWmAIeUXVS 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

To The Point 1/19/20: The impeachment of President Trump [Video]To The Point 1/19/20: The impeachment of President Trump

The impeachment of President Trump moves from the House to the Senate. What impact could this have on the elections this year?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 21:01Published

Facing South Florida: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell [Video]Facing South Florida: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Jim DeFede sat down with Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who spoke about her expectations in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 12:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.