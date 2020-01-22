Naseeruddin Shah is 'frustrated': Anupam Kher's retort to 'clown' jibe 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 03:09s - Published Naseeruddin Shah is 'frustrated': Anupam Kher's retort to 'clown' jibe Actor Naseeruddin Shah called his industry colleague Anupam Kher a "clown" earlier on Wednesday, and now the latter has responded to the jibe saying Shah is a "frustrated" man despite of all the acclaim he has won. #AnupamKher #NaseeruddinShah #bollywoodwaroncaa

