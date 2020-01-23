Global  

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs privately with 'sensitive, friend' China, Nitish Kumar says JDU's Pavan Varma free to join any party, Sadhguru cautions against sharing images of civil unrest, BJP minister's cure for anti-CAA protesters, Kangana Ranaut hits out at mercy for rapists campaigners and more news
