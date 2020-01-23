Global  

Canadian Air Tanker Crashes While Fighting Australian Bushfires Killing Three US Firefighters

Three United States firefighters died while operating a Canadian Air Tanker being used to battle Australian bushfires.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Canadian air tanker crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, three dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


3 Firefighters From U.S. Are Killed as Air Tanker Crashes in Australia

SYDNEY — Three firefighters from the United States were killed Thursday as a large aircraft being...
Seattle Times - Published


All three were on board a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in an active fire zone south of the Australian capital of Canberra.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia&apos;s alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

