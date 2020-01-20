The Man Who Killed Don Quixote: MovieBites - 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' is the story of Toby (Driver), a cynical advertising director, who finds himself trapped in the outrageous delusions of an old Spanish shoemaker (Pryce) who believes himself to be Don Quixote.



