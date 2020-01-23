Global  

Mom Finds out She’s Been Married for 29 Years

Occurred on January 15, 2020 / New Bedford, Massachusetts, USA Info from Licensor: "Emma finds out she has been married to her ex-husband Marvin for 29 years.

He reveals to her that the judge had never signed their divorce.

Meaning they are still married, but not only that.

The two have already been married to other spouses."
