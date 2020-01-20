Global  

Drought in Australia results in this epic dust storm

Drought in Australia results in this epic dust storm

Drought in Australia results in this epic dust storm

Check out this massive dust storm approaching in Australia due to the drought.

Full credit to: @jason_herbig on Twitter Relief fund for those who are affected by the drought, Bush fires and floods https://www.cwaofnsw.org.au/donate
