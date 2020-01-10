Global  

'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves'

'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves'

'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves'

The Transfer Talk panel discuss Olivier Giroud's potential departure from Chelsea despite Inter Milan's interest in Fernando Llorente.
Tottenham urged to approach Chelsea in bid to seal unlikely Olivier Giroud transfer

Tottenham urged to approach Chelsea in bid to seal unlikely Olivier Giroud transferOlivier Giroud wants to leave Chelsea after falling down the pecking order while Tottenham are...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london


The Napoli transfer that could impact Olivier Giroud's Chelsea exit

French striker Olivier Giroud has been widely expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer...
Football.london - Published


Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Would #CFC need to replace the French striker? 🇫🇷 The #TransferTalk panel discuss Olivier Giroud's potential depar… https://t.co/O0ppwABVRM 5 days ago

Gavboss_

🇯🇲Balance ☯⚖♎️Libra RT @SkySportsNews: Would #CFC need to replace the French striker? 🇫🇷 The #TransferTalk panel discuss Olivier Giroud's potential departure… 5 days ago


Could Spurs move for Giroud? [Video]Could Spurs move for Giroud?

The Soccer Saturday panel agree that Olivier Giroud would be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane if Tottenham were to make a bid for the Chelsea striker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Is Inter the right move for Giroud? [Video]Is Inter the right move for Giroud?

The Transfer Talk panel debate whether a move to Inter Milan makes sense for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud at this late stage of his career.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:45Published

