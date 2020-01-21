Global  

Taylor Swift has 'no complaints' about Cats

'Lover' hitmaker Taylor Swift has defended the movie 'Cats' - in which she plays feline character Bombalurina - from the avalanche of criticism it has received and insists she is proud to be part of the musical movie because it gave her the chance to meet Andrew Lloyd Webber.
