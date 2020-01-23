Hollywood Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Antonio Brown 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:37s - Published Rielle Creighton report it stems from an altercation with a truck driver. Rielle Creighton report it stems from an altercation with a truck driver.

Police issue arrest warrant for Antonio Brown for burglary with battery, per report This comes after reports of Brown locking himself in his house

Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown Police were unable to "make contact" with Brown on Tuesday and he has yet to be taken into custody.

CBS News - Published 14 hours ago







