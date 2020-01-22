Mid Morning With Aundrea January 22, 2020 (Part 1)

Too much time in front of the screen.

We're talking about pediatrician dr. keith watson about it.

And, our annual bridal showcase is this weekend.

We're giving you a preview of the big event.

Midmorning starts right now.

If you feel like your children spend too much time playing video games your far from alone.

Michael george explains.

The video game industry is growing and so is the amount of time kids are spending with a controller in their hands.

86 percent of parents say their teenager plays video games too much... according to a new survey from cs mott children's hospital.

And about half say their child plays 3 hours a day or more.

"like anything wit teens there needs to be respectful and healthy limits."

Doctor gary freed says excessive gaming can have real consequences.

"they ma interfere with sleep, they may interfere with interactions with their peers, interactions with family members and homework as well /// 51:50 if gaming gets in the way of sleep it can have a lot of issues related to disturbed moods because of sleep deprivation."

The survey found boys are much more likely than girls to play every day.

But how much time is too much?

Experts say there's no magic number.

If they are going to try and limit the amount their teen spends gaming need to make sure they communicate well with their teen about why they think that's important.//54:15 another strategy parents can consider is to play some games with their teen."

Freed says that can help parents better understand the games their kids are playing and hopefully have some fun in the process.

Michael george, cbs news, new york.

sweeping new changes are being proposed to an obama-era school lunch policy.

The move - by the trump administration - would loosen rules for fruits and vegetables, which could lead to more pizzas and burgers on the menu.

Here's natalie brand.

Proposed changes to the national school lunch program... will affect meals served to 30 million school-age children in 99- thousand schools across america.

Food service providers could ádial-backá servings of fruit at breakfast... ácut backá on grains to make room for meats and meat alternatives... and árelaxá current vegetable requirements.

Agriculture secretary sonny perdue says this is because kids are wasting food.

The department of agriculture proposed these changes to "...pu local school and summer food service operators..."

I charge of their lunch programs because "...the know their children best."

Secretary perdue ate lunch with school kids after a previous change in food standards... back in may of 2017: "we're giving thes professionals, these food service professionals, the flexibility to move as we get a healthier generation."

That year, former first lady michelle obama... who championed children's nutrition as one of her causes... sounded off on those changes.

"this is where yo really have to look at motives.

You know, you have to stop and think, why don't you want our kids to have good food at school?

What is wrong with you?"

The american heart association calls this latest proposal "unnecessary" saying schools will now "...serv fewer fruits and grains, a smaller variety of vegetables, and less healthy entrees that aren't part of a balanced meal."

The agriculture department plans to have an "ope comment" perio this month.

Natalie brand, cbs news, washington.

The u-s-d-a says up to forty percent of food in the us ends up getting tossed, often because it goes bad before it's eaten.

But new technology is extending the lifespan of fruits and vegetables.

Marin austin takes us inside an avocado packing plant in southern california.

Inside this card- board box& & are hass avocados, ready to be shipped to northern california.

Employees at mission produce in oxnard have to move quickly because ripe avocados only have 2 to 4 days of freshness.

But, patrick cortes with mission produce says a new technology is changing that.

"this is it.

And, it' as simple as throwing a packet in a box.

//we've been able to extend the shelf life 2-4 days when fruits ripe."

According to developers, this pouch slows down the chemical process that causes decay.

It contains a blend of materials like dirt and sand along with the active ingredient 1- methylcycloprope ne or 1-m-c-p.

1-m-c-p interacts with the ethylene gas that is naturally released from the avocado&slowing down the ripening process.

"it's no contacting the produce, no chemistry added into the food supply, but by controlling that atmospheric response to the ethylene we can extend the shelf life of the produce.

Each packet, created by hazel technologies, can treat 25-pounds of produce and costs one dollar.

Since 2018, we have saved about 130 million pounds of produce from going bad."

There are other produce preservation technologies in the works.

Apeel sciences, claims to cut food waste in half by spraying produce once with a formula made from fatty acids of natural peels, seeds and skins.

Cambridge crops makes an edible, protective coating made from natural silk proteins.

Cortes says the hazel packets make it possible for him to ship to new markets like india and china.

"would you cal this packet a game changer?"

"absolutely.

W can reduce waste retailers see at store level.

We can increase positive experiences the consumer has with avocados" and he says less food rot means he's saving money and so are the grocery stores he ships to.

Whether that leads to cheaper guacamole remains to be seen.

Marin austin, cbs news, oxnard, california.

Hazel technologies says its packets also work on okra, stonefruits, leafy greens and apples.

The company's developing new technology to work on berries and root vegetables.

