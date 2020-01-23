Global  

Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead

Angola&apos;s fraud investigation took a shocking turn on Thursday after authorities said they could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, and in Lisbon a suspect in the probe was found dead in what a police source said appears to be a suicide.

David Doyle reports.
