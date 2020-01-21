Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:57s - Published < > Embed
Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

They have also ordered the government to protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi says Rohingya 'exaggerated' abuses: FT

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday that "war crimes" may have been committed against...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Myanmar Commission Finds No Evidence Of Genocide Against Rohingya

Myanmar Commission Finds No Evidence Of Genocide Against RohingyaWatch VideoA committee appointed by Myanmar's government to look into alleged abuses in Rakhine state...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.