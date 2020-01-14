Global  

Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad

On Wednesday, Planters announced the death of their beloved mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a statement on Twitter.
Planters returning to Super Bowl with Mr. Peanut and Matt Walsh

For the second year running, the Planters nut brand will make an appearance in the Super Bowl. The...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Business Wire


MR. PEANUT Passes Away at 104 Years Old, Sacrificing Himself to Save Friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in New Super Bowl Pre-Game Ad

MR. PEANUT Passes Away at 104 Years Old, Sacrificing Himself to Save Friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in New Super Bowl Pre-Game AdPITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PLANTERS, one of America’s biggest snacking brands,...
Business Wire - Published


