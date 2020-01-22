Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman&apos;s lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ Comment

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ CommentDemocratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has sued former Secretary of State Hillary...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •MediaiteHinduGothamistIndependenteuronewsReutersUSATODAY.comTIMERIA Nov.TMZ.com


Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary ClintonWatch VideoPresidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton. The defamation suit is...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SifyUSATODAY.comTMZ.comCBS NewsTIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SukiFrench

isthisthingon RT @tribelaw: “Gabbard's announcement that she is now suing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for defamation [is] a pu… 4 seconds ago

skinnylenny1965

Who am I ? RT @Navy_Lady_45: Do you thinkTulsa Gabbard can win her defamation case against Hillary Clinton? Clinton has lots of money to spend on goo… 41 seconds ago

StellaCon_

Stella.Con RT @RealCandaceO: Tulsi Gabbard suing the haggard @HillaryClinton for defamation of character is EXCEPTIONAL news. But if referring to Tu… 3 minutes ago

Beaudancer1

Jan Mac* RT @DailyMail: Tulsi Gabbard keeps up her attack on Hillary Clinton after suing her for $100 million for implying she was a Russian asset h… 9 minutes ago

SusanTrahan12

🇺🇸SusanT🇺🇸Deboosted🙄 RT @EtheElephant1: #ELEPHANTNATION ALERT! Be CAREFUL TULSI! You could end up, well, YOU KNOW! 😡👍🇺🇸🐘 JOIN US and LEARN! We Report the TRU… 10 minutes ago

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Tulsi Gabbard on suing Hillary Clinton: Russian asset 'smear' was meant to intimidate and silence me https://t.co/M0MgndnvfD 11 minutes ago

SuperMatt5546

Some Atheist Gamer RT @Undoomed: Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton, and Tulsi has included a clause about her not being suicidal, in case she mysteriousl… 11 minutes ago

Its_No_Heart

Luis 🐉 RT @alec_sears: Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton and the first page of the filing is WILD AF https://t.co/DXHLPfy016 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments [Video]Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton [Video]Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.