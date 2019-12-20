Global  

Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East

Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East

Residents woken by earthquake that shook the North East

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 recorded below north-east England was widely felt because it happened just as people were waking up, a British Geological Survey seismologist has said.

Its epicentre was 2.5 miles (4km) below Stockton-on-Tees and was recorded at 5.57am on Thursday, so was likely to have startled people in bed.

People reacted to the quake on social media, with one user saying it was “bad enough to wake us up” and another commented that it shook their house “as if a train went past my bedroom window”.

Another posted that it was a “strong earthquake (for England)”, saying that the “whole house shook and electricity flickered”.
